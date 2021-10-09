Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $91.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

