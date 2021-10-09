Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 64,095 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,095 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Garmin by 6,667.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.61. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $97.35 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

