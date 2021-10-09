Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 160 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after buying an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $115.95 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

