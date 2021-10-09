Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $290.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.84 and its 200 day moving average is $278.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -632.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

