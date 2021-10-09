Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

