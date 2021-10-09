Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

