Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 3,750 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW opened at $92.86 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $95.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.