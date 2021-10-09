SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) PT Raised to $40.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBOW. Truist Securities raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

SBOW stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $376.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.65. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

