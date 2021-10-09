Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $79,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILK. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 20.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 464,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,168. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

