Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce sales of $26.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.79 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $20.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $104.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $107.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.78 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $147.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $386,980.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Shares of SILK stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. 464,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

