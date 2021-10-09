Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.