Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 1.9%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 311,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

