Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Declines By 15.1%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.84 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

