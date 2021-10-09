Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Expands By 18.2%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWBYF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

