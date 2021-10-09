Short Interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Decreases By 15.5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Research analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

