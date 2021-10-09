Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Decreases By 15.3%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

