Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Drops By 14.7%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.1 days.

Shares of GMO Internet stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. GMO Internet has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

GMO Internet Company Profile

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

