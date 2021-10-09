Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Drops By 14.7%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.1 days.
Shares of GMO Internet stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. GMO Internet has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.
GMO Internet Company Profile
