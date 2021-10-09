Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Declines By 15.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,165,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 22,749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,038.9 days.
Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
About China Construction Bank
