Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Declines By 15.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,165,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 22,749,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,038.9 days.

Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

