Short Interest in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Declines By 16.7%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

RNA stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $863.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

