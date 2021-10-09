Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Drops By 15.9%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.