ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0011

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $513,058.99 and approximately $28.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00230676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00101909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012090 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

