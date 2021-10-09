Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Stock Price Down 40.9%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)’s stock price fell 40.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0579 per share. This represents a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shimao Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMAY)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

