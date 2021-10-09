Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,749,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 9.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 155.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $537.81 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $496.86 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $574.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $896.87. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

