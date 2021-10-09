Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,020 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,867,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,842,000 after purchasing an additional 215,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,958,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,128,000 after purchasing an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,052,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,457,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 757,572 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

