Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.81 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

