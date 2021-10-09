Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $313,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

