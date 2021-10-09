Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $281,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

