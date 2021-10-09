Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 330 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The ODP by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $8,867,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter worth $7,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ODP by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter worth $4,671,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The ODP stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

