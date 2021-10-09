Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,758 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 182,238 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLK opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.79 million, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.37.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

