SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

