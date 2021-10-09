SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXSM. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.