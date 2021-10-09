SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Novanta by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 29.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 615.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

