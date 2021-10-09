SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 96,137 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,137 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

NYSE:GNK opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

