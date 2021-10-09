Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $874,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 17.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 61.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.18 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

