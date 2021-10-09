Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 16,403 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

