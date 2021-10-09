Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $1,618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $35,673,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

