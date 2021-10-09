Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

