Sessia Reaches Market Cap of $468,198.95 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $468,198.95 and approximately $51,582.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

