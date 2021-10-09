Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SQNS opened at $4.20 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,264,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

