Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,351. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. Semtech has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 400.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

