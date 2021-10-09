SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 20,700 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

SEMR stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

