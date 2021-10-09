SCS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $407.93. 248,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.85 and its 200 day moving average is $394.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $294.79 and a fifty-two week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

