Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,118,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,263 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $116,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 516,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,142. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $110.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

