Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.88 on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

