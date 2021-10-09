ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 146.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $288,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SCSC. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.30 million, a P/E ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

