Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SISXF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Savaria stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Savaria has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

