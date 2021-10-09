Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

