Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

