Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDVKY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,322. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

