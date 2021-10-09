Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.50 ($150.00).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €108.00 and a 200-day moving average of €115.89. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

